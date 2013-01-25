* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.09 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was down 0.48 percent. * Foreign investors bought 10.26 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 7.52 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when India's BSE index fell 0.51 percent. * Investors are expected to avoid taking large positions ahead of the weekend and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Tuesday. * Earnings on Friday: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd. * Also on watch: Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of India's Reserve Bank of India, to meet Finance Minister P Chidambaram, ahead of the Jan. 29 review of the monetary policy. (1030 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)