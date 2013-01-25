India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* The BSE index is up 0.3 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.15 percent. * Maruti Suzuki shares gain 1 percent ahead of October-December earnings, due later in the day. * Bank shares lead gains on hopes the RBI will cut interest rates at its policy review on Tuesday: ICICI Bank gains 1 percent, while HDFC Bank gains 0.4 percent. * Tata Motors shares gain 2.3 percent, as its 6.3 percent fall on Thursday was seen as overdone. That decline was sparked by concerns over unit Jaguar Land Rover's EBTIDA margins. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.