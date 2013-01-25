India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares of Jet Airways Ltd gain 5 percent on continuing speculation that Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will buy a stake in the carrier, the first such investment by a foreign carrier in an Indian airline since rules were relaxed last year. * Etihad will finalise a deal to buy a stake in India's Jet Airways on Friday, CNBC TV18 reported earlier this week. * The Gulf carrier could pay up to $330 million for a 24 percent stake in Jet, India's second-biggest carrier, a senior government source told Reuters earlier this month.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.