* Shares in ITC gain 0.9 percent to 300 rupees, not far off a record high of 306.50 rupees hit on Dec. 12, 2012, as investors see previous fears of a potential duty on cigarettes as having dragged down the stock excessively. * Shares in the cigarette maker fell 11.7 percent in December on fears of tougher regulations on tobacco products. * Buying in defensive stocks this week on nervousness ahead of the RBI policy review on Tuesday also seen helping. * ITC shares have risen 3.5 percent this week, as of Thursday's close compared with a fall of 0.6 percent in India's BSE index . * ITC last week beat estimates with a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as cigarette volumes improved after four quarters of stagnant growth. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)