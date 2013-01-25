* The BSE index rises 0.56 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.47 percent as rate-sensitive stocks lead the rally ahead of a crucial central bank meeting on Tuesday. * Although most economists expect the RBI to cut its policy repo rate by 25 basis points in the policy meeting, a bigger-than-expected reduction can bolster market sentiments. * ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1 percent, while State Bank of India rises 1.5 percent. * Public sector banks such as Bank of Baroda and Bank of India rise 4.4 percent and 4.08 percent respectively as their valuations are cheap compared with private banks. * Tata Motors shares rise 2.5 percent, recovering form a 6.3 percent fall on Thursday that had been sparked by concerns over Jaguar Land Rover unit's EBTIDA margins. * Mahindra & Mahindra shares gain 2.2 percent. * Property shares that benefit from lower rates also gain. DLF rises 0.9 percent, while Unitech is up 5 percent after falling 7 percent on Thursday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)