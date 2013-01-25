* The Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday and earnings of blue-chip companies will be the key factors for Indian stocks next week. * Stock investors are widely anticipating a 25 basis point rate cut when the RBI sets policy on Tuesday, to be followed by another 25 bps cut in March, making the guidance provided by the central bank as important as the rate decision itself. * As a result, stocks could see a steep selloff if the RBI surprises markets by keeping India's key lending rate unchanged or by signalling a reduced scope of rate cuts ahead. * ICICI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are shaping up as the highlights among companies reporting October-December results. * Volatility is also expected to increase as Thursday marks the expiry of January derivatives contracts. FACTORS TO WATCH Mon.: RBI macro-economic report (1130 GMT); JSW Steel Ltd earnings Tues.: RBI's review (decision at 0530 GMT); Reliance Capital Ltd and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd earnings Thurs.: ICICI Bank, Lupin Ltd and Bharti Airtel's earnings; December fiscal deficit data; derivatives expiry Fri.: BHEL and IDFC Ltd earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)