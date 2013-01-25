Jan 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GENCO CHALLENGER MARCO SHPG CHICK PEAS 14/01 14/01 25/01 nil 16,962 nil COMP 2) Nirmiti-03 NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 24/01 24/01 26/01 nil 846 nil 906 3) DynamicOcean M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips 23/01 23/01 29/01 nil 2,450 nil 4,550 4) PINTAIL SHAAN YELLOW PEAS 22/01 22/01 30/01 nil 12,446 nil 12,354 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Romanos Admiral Rock Phos nil 717 nil 14/01 --- 2) Red Fin(OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel 8,000 nil nil 22/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Cement(Bgs) nil 2,002 nil 25/01 2) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 25/01 3) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,110 nil 25/01 4) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 83 25/01 5) Golam-e-mo Sai Freight Logs nil 9,000 nil 26/01 6) Delphinus Leader NYK Line Vehicles 31 50 nil 26/01 7) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel 6,000 nil nil 26/01 8) Southern Highway 'K'Steamship vehicles nil 4 nil 26/01 .) nil 'K'Steamship vehicles 400 nil nil 26/01 9) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/01 10) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 91 28/01 11) Oel Trust-II Relay CNTR nil nil 200/200 28/01 12) Al-kabeer Preetika RPO nil 4,800 nil 30/01 13) Marvel Scan Dinshaw Vehicles nil nil 43 31/01 14) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 10,200 nil 01/02 15) Dragon Glory Samsara Steel Cargo 39,775 nil nil 01/02 16) Wise SW-VI Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 10,500 nil 01/02 17) Seastar Empress Parekh Steel Cargo nil 5,436 nil 01/02 18) Fenghai-III JMB C.Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 01/02 19) Stadt Solingen JMB Steel Cargo nil 34,117 nil 01/02 20) Skyroyal Sai Shpg Steel Plates nil 12,735 nil 02/02 21) Thor Horizon JMB Steel Cargo nil 18,000 nil 05/02 22) Beacon SW(OD)-VI 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 06/02 23) Salta Tradex Coils nil 25,221 nil 08/02 24) Silvia Parekh Steel Cargo nil 13,476 nil 15/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL