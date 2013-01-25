(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Pierre Briançon

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mario Draghi is poised to become the euro zone’s first bank supervisor-in-chief. This will be a new role for the president of the European Central Bank. But Draghi has regulated banks before, when he was the governor of the Bank of Italy, from 2006 to 2011. The seeds of the current Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) debacle - losses of 720 billion euros on derivatives trades - were planted then. Italian lawmakers are questioning Draghi’s role at the time, and that of the Italian central bank. The ECB president must explain what he thinks happened. This would help Europeans understand how he sees the regulator’s role.

In many ways, the ghost of Antonveneta has come back to haunt Draghi. MPS paid Santander (SAN.MC) 9 billion euros for the Padua-based bank in 2007, a few months after the Spanish bank had bought it for 6.6 billion euros as part of the doomed carve-up of ABN-Amro. The Spaniard’s bliss then became MPS’s nightmare, stretching its finance right before the subprime crisis. It has since struggled with inadequate capital.

The first question for Draghi is whether the Bank of Italy should have approved the obviously overpriced deal. But Italian regulators may not have had all the relevant information. A Siena prosecutor last year launched a probe of possible market manipulation and obstruction of regulators during the months preceding the deal.

Then there is the issue of how much the Bank of Italy knew about the questionable trades. An Italian newspaper has published a document which indicates that the central bank’s auditing body expressed concern about the transactions.

The irony is that Antonveneta made Draghi Italy’s top central banker. He was brought in as an independent outsider after ultra-insider Antonio Fazio was forced to resign over accusations that he tried to keep the bank out of foreign hands by illegal means. Fazio has since been sentenced to jail.

Draghi, when he came in, made it clear that the old ways were over. He reinforced the Bank of Italy’s independence from the government. Maybe he should have worked harder to keep it independent from the banks.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Bank of Italy expressed concern as long ago as 2010 over derivative investments at Monte dei Paschi di Siena despite its denials it knew about the full risks, an Italian newspaper said on Fri. 25, citing an official document.

- Monte dei Paschi this week revealed derivatives trades that could cost it as much as 720 million euros. Two of the loss-making contracts were the so-called "Alexandria" trade with Japanese bank Nomura and the "Santorini" trade with Deutsche Bank.

- Reuters: Bank of Italy knew about risky Monte Paschi trades-newspaper [ID:nL6N0AU5DE]

