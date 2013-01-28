* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.11 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.15 percent. * Foreign investors bought 5.86 billion rupees of stocks while domestic institutions sold 3.31 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index rose 0.9 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday will be the key for Indian stocks. * Investors are widely anticipating a 25 basis point rate cut when the RBI sets policy on Tuesday, to be followed by another 25 bps cut in March, making the guidance provided by the central bank as important as the rate decision itself. * The central bank will release its macro-economic review for the October-December quarter a day before its quarterly monetary policy review. (1130 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)