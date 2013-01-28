* USD/INR seen edging marginally lower versus its
Thursday's close of 53.68/69 on the back of bunched up dollar
inflows.
* The forex and debt markets were closed on Friday, hence, the
dollar inflows would be seen on Monday, traders say.
* The pair is seen opening around 53.60 and moving in a 53.50 to
53.75 range initially in the session.
* Losses in most other Asian peers are, however, seen weighing
on sentiment for the rupee, limiting sharp losses in the pair.
See for a snapshot.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
currently trading largely flat. Traders would watch the domestic
market moves for direction during the day.
* Sentiment is also likely to be cautious ahead of central
bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday. See for a
poll on policy expectations.
