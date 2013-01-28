* USD/INR seen edging marginally lower versus its Thursday's close of 53.68/69 on the back of bunched up dollar inflows. * The forex and debt markets were closed on Friday, hence, the dollar inflows would be seen on Monday, traders say. * The pair is seen opening around 53.60 and moving in a 53.50 to 53.75 range initially in the session. * Losses in most other Asian peers are, however, seen weighing on sentiment for the rupee, limiting sharp losses in the pair. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading largely flat. Traders would watch the domestic market moves for direction during the day. * Sentiment is also likely to be cautious ahead of central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday. See for a poll on policy expectations. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)