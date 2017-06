* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.88 percent on Thursday, is seen treading water as investors prefer to stay on the sidelines a day ahead of the monetary policy review. * Most market participants are positioned for a 25 basis point cut in key interest rates on Tuesday despite the central bank's comments in recent weeks that inflation has eased but still remains high. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 7.83 percent to 7.90 percent band on Monday. * Traders are also keenly awaiting the macro-economic report due to be released around market close at 1130 GMT for cues on the likely rate action on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)