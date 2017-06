* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.87 percent a day ahead of RBI's rate decision. * Dealers say a 25 bps rate cut largely priced in, any bigger easing or hints of further rate cuts will trigger a larger rally in bonds. * RBI's stance on liquidity with any further hints of OMOs will also be closely watched. * Traders are also awaiting the macro-economic report due to be released around market close at 1130 GMT for cues on the likely rate action on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)