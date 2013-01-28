* The BSE index is up 0.13 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.09 percent. * Bank stocks gain ahead of Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday, anticipating at least a 25 basis point cut in benchmark rates. * ICICI Bank gains 0.9 percent while HDFC Bank is up 0.6 percent. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1.7 percent after it said on Friday its third quarter profit more than doubled. UBS upgraded the stock to 'buy' from neutral', citing the benefits from a weakening Japanese yen * However, oil and gas stocks fall on profit-taking, with Reliance Industries down 1 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp falling 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)