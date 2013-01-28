BUZZ-Citi sees India's BSE index at 32,200 by March 2018
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017
* The BSE index is up 0.13 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.09 percent. * Bank stocks gain ahead of Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday, anticipating at least a 25 basis point cut in benchmark rates. * ICICI Bank gains 0.9 percent while HDFC Bank is up 0.6 percent. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1.7 percent after it said on Friday its third quarter profit more than doubled. UBS upgraded the stock to 'buy' from neutral', citing the benefits from a weakening Japanese yen * However, oil and gas stocks fall on profit-taking, with Reliance Industries down 1 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp falling 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.