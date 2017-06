* Just three analysts expect the RBI to hold interest rates steady at its policy review on Tuesday, going against the overwhelming consensus for a 25 bps cut reflected in a poll in mid-January. * IndusInd Bank, Dun and Bradstreet and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are the standouts from the poll. * If these three financial firms are right, traders expect a huge sell-off in bonds, equities and the rupee. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao earlier this month sparked much debate in markets after calling inflation "still quite high", though he has also noted inflation has eased. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)