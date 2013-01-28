* Idea Cellular Ltd's share price will rise relative to India's main indexes over the next 15 days on the back of "positive" October-December earnings, Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday. * Idea will post results on Tuesday, and Morgan Stanley expects a 4 percent sequential traffic growth and 1 percent rise in average revenue per minute quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). * That should translate into a 7.5 percent QoQ growth in EBITDA and 21 percent growth in profit after taxes, Morgan Stanley estimates. * Idea shares are up 1 percent at 114.55 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)