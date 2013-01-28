* The 8.33 percent 2026 bond was the most traded India government bond in the October-December quarter with volumes of 3.22 trillion rupees, according to the finance ministry's quarterly debt report out on Monday. * The 2026 bond edged out the 3.20 trillion rupees volumes seen in the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond <, which usually holds the top spot. * Longer-tenor bonds showed increased trading activity, with the 10-year and above maturities comprising 53.2 percent a rise from 49.7 percent in the earlier quarter. * Foreign banks continued to be the dominant traders, although their share declined to 32 percent from 34 percent in the September quarter. * The yield curve witnessed a downward shift in the quarter which was more pronounced in the longer end of the curve. The curve flattened during the quarter as tight cash pushed up short-term rates. * In terms of transactions, volumes remain concentrated in a select group of government bonds, with the top 10 accounting for 85.1 percent of the total outright transactions during the quarter as compared to 84.4 percent in the previous quarter. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)