* The 8.33 percent 2026 bond was the most traded
India government bond in the October-December quarter with
volumes of 3.22 trillion rupees, according to the finance
ministry's quarterly debt report out on Monday.
* The 2026 bond edged out the 3.20 trillion rupees volumes seen
in the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond <, which
usually holds the top spot.
* Longer-tenor bonds showed increased trading activity, with the
10-year and above maturities comprising 53.2 percent a rise from
49.7 percent in the earlier quarter.
* Foreign banks continued to be the dominant traders, although
their share declined to 32 percent from 34 percent in the
September quarter.
* The yield curve witnessed a downward shift in the quarter
which was more pronounced in the longer end of the curve. The
curve flattened during the quarter as tight cash pushed up
short-term rates.
* In terms of transactions, volumes remain concentrated in a
select group of government bonds, with the top 10 accounting for
85.1 percent of the total outright transactions during the
quarter as compared to 84.4 percent in the previous quarter.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)