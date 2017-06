* USD/INR continues to trade stronger on the day at around 53.88/89 versus its Thursday's close of 53.68/69 on the back of month-end dollar demand from oil firms. * Traders say bunched up dollar inflows due to the forex market being closed for a local holiday on Friday is, however, limiting sharper gains in the pair beyond 53.95 levels. * Broad losses in regional shares and currencies also hurting sentiment for the local unit. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see * Domestic shares trading marginally lower. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)