* Investor interest in long-term income funds surged, with average assets under management (AUM) up 111 percent to 335.6 billion rupees ($6.25 billion) during the October-December quarter over the previous quarter in anticipation of a rate cut by the RBI, a study by domestic credit rating agency CRISIL shows. * That was the highest AUM gain in the category over the past eight quarters, CRISIL said in a note on Monday. * The average maturity of the category also rose from 5.49 years to 8.40 years - the highest in the past three years, it said. * The exposure to government securities has increased, while the allocation to certificates of deposits (CD) and commercial papers (CP) fell, the note said. * Income funds is a type of fund that provides regular income to investors. ($1 = 53.6950 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)