* Investor interest in long-term income funds surged, with
average assets under management (AUM) up 111 percent to 335.6
billion rupees ($6.25 billion) during the October-December
quarter over the previous quarter in anticipation of a rate cut
by the RBI, a study by domestic credit rating agency CRISIL
shows.
* That was the highest AUM gain in the category over the past
eight quarters, CRISIL said in a note on Monday.
* The average maturity of the category also rose from 5.49 years
to 8.40 years - the highest in the past three years, it said.
* The exposure to government securities has increased, while the
allocation to certificates of deposits (CD) and commercial
papers (CP) fell, the note said.
* Income funds is a type of fund that provides regular income to
investors.
($1 = 53.6950 Indian rupees)
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)