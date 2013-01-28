* Shares in Axis Bank gain 3 percent on expectations that its up to $1 billion share sale will attract solid demand. * Axis is expected to launch its share sale via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) as early as on Monday, according to multiple dealers. * "Axis Bank's QIP would easily get oversubscribed as its fundamentals are good. Money raised via QIP would translate into 10 times of credit growth for the bank," said G Chokkalingam, CIO, Centrum Wealth Management. * Axis Bank trades at 1.8 times 12 month forward price-to-book, compared to ICICI Bank that trades at 1.9 times and HDFC Bank at 3.9 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)