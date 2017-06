* India's interest rate swaps pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut on Tuesday, says dealers. * The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is unchanged at 7.14 percent while the 1-year rate is down 1 basis point at 7.55 percent. * Analyst says swap curve will likely move more on short-end on RBI action with 5-year continuing to be a laggard. * The 1 month at 7.84 percent is pricing in a 25 basis point cut with some strong hopes for further cuts, the analyst adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)