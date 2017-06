* Indian overnight cash rates steady at their Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. * The cash market was closed on Friday for a local holiday and on Saturday for a national holiday. * Traders say demand slightly higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo stands at 1.1 trillion rupees, much above the central bank's comfort zone. * Traders expect the RBI to announce open market operations to buy bonds to ease liquidity conditions if it refrains from cutting the cash reserve ratio at its policy review on Tuesday. * Total volumes reported on the central bank's electronic reporting platform stand at 149.81 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)