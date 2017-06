* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower at 7.86 percent. * A 25 bps cut in repo rate will lead to about 4-5 bps easing in yields, says trader with primary dealership. * "The market is sitting long but not heavy," he adds. Notes, a CRR cut may be negative for the market as it may lessen the scope for OMOs. * One red herring though: A possible cut in banks' held-to-maturity, or HTM, requirement by the Reserve Bank of India to align in or bring it closer to SLR requirement of 23 percent. Currently, HTM requirement stands at 25 percent. * HTM are securities that banks must hold to maturity, which may count towards meeting SLR requirements. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)