* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.86 percent on Monday, is seen moving in a tight band ahead of the central bank's policy review decision at 0530 GMT. * Most analysts expect the central bank to cut key rates by 25 basis points. * The 10-year bond yield is seen dropping by 2-5 basis points if the RBI delivers a 25 bps cut, but the future guidance would be of key significance. A 50 bps cut, which is seen highly improbable, can cause a 10-15 bps drop in yields, traders say. * However, if the RBI refrains from cutting rates, the 10-year yield may rise by 10-15 bps moving back above the 8 percent mark. * Some traders are also expecting the central bank to announce a cut in the held-to-maturity ratio for banks. * The 10-year is seen moving in 7.83 to 7.88 percent band until the rate decision. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)