Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BASF SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 4, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.062

Reoffer yield 2.003 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.6bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0883560715

Data supplied by International Insider.