Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 08, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.475
Yield 1.762 pct
Spread 71 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.2bp
Over the OBL Due 2017
Payment Date February 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.