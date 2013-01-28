BRIEF-Detsky Mir, Europlan included to MICEX and RTS indices as of June 16
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS REVISED THE CONSTITUENT LISTS OF THE MOSCOW EXCHANGE INDICES AS WELL AS FREE FLOATS EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 16
Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower JPMorgan Chase Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 1, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.158
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.4bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES