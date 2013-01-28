Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial

(ICO)

Guarantor The Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.362

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SPGB

Payment Date February 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Suisse & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0883537143

