BRIEF-Detsky Mir, Europlan included to MICEX and RTS indices as of June 16
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS REVISED THE CONSTITUENT LISTS OF THE MOSCOW EXCHANGE INDICES AS WELL AS FREE FLOATS EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 16
Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial
(ICO)
Guarantor The Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2020
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.362
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SPGB
Payment Date February 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Suisse & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0883537143
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES