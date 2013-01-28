BRIEF-Pax Anlage decides to submit request for delisting
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES
Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Greentown China Holdings Limited
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date February 4, 2018
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BOCI, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,ICBC
SCB & UBS
Governing Law New York
* Says it won bid of dynamic password lock project of China Everbright Bank