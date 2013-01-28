* Second-quarter adjusted earnings $1.38/shr vs est $1.33/shr

* Second-quarter revenue up about 15 pct to $3.67 bln vs est $3.58 bln

* Shares up about 3 pct after the bell

(Compares with analysts' estimates, adds details; updates share movement)

Jan 28 Hard drive maker Seagate Technology Plc's (STX.O) quarterly results beat analysts' estimates as shipments rose about 23 percent.

Net income fell to $492 million or $1.30 per share, in the second quarter, compared with $563 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.38 per share.

Revenue rose about 15 percent to $3.67 billion.

Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, on revenue of $3.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Seagate, which been struggling with weak PC sales like rival Western Digital Corp (WDC.O), shipped 58 million drives.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to manage our business conservatively to the demand environment ...," Chief Executive Steve Luczo said in a statement. [ID:nBw28V22da]

Rival Western Digital last week reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations on growth in its enterprise segment. [ID:nL4N0AS6W6]

Seagate, whose hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) are used to store data inside computers, has recovered after its manufacturing facilities were hit by floods in 2011.

Thailand, which accounted for over half of the world's hard disk drive production, saw its worst flooding in decades in 2011, that threw industrial production off track as factories and estates remained inundated.

During the period, sales of hard drive makers were crimped, as production levels fell. Seagate along with Western Digital dominates the hard-disk drive market.

Seagate's revenue beat estimates for the first time in two quarters.

Seagate shares, which have gained about 32 percent in the last three months, were up about 3 percent at $38.41 after the bell. They closed at $37.41 on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

