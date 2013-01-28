China shares fall on liquidity concern, Hong Kong follows global trend higher
* Liquidity fears bite before bank health-check, Fed decision
If you're a Thomson Reuters customer using the latest version of Thomson Reuters Eikon, we have a short video guide on using the product's new Answers feature.
To see more Live & OnDemand training options from the Thomson Reuters Knowledge Network, click:
Feedback to Mike Cahill, email Michael.cahill@thomsonreuters.com or RM: Michael.Cahill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
* Liquidity fears bite before bank health-check, Fed decision
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: