* Expectations of monetary stimulus seen supporting stocks
and bonds
* Fund managers not much impressed by Abe's policy
* U.S. stock weighting cut, some cite fiscal worries
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese fund managers raised
their asset allocations to both shares and bonds while cutting
cash, expecting monetary easing in Japan and elsewhere to
support global asset prices, a Reuters poll showed.
But a survey of 10 Japan-based fund managers, polled between
Jan. 17 and 23, also showed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
efforts to kick-start the economy by aggressive money-printing
have hardly sharpened their appetite for domestic stocks.
"In addition to monetary easing in the United States and
Europe last year, the Japanese central bank has also recently
taken aggressive easing steps. That should limit various market
risks and excess liquidity will help push up share prices
gradually," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm, who declined to be identified due to company policy.
Allocation to equities rose to 41.1 percent from 40.7
percent in December, while bond allocations also ticked up to
52.2 percent from 52.0 percent last month. Their cash allocation
dropped to 4.0 percent from 4.6 percent.
Their equity allocation is a tad below the last year's
average of 42.6 percent, however, as they expect global growth
to be moderate.
"At the moment, only the U.S. and China are the driver of
growth. China is recovering thanks to robust fixed-asset
investment but there are inflation concerns, making it difficult
to count on China to boost the whole global economy like after
the Lehman crisis," said another fund manager at a Japanese
asset management company.
"The U.S. economy will probably recover later in the year
but we cannot ignore the impact of fiscal tightening on consumer
sentiment," the fund manager added.
The world's share prices have rallied so far this month,
with U.S. S&P 500 index .SPX hitting a five-year high.
Shanghai shares .SSEC have also recovered about 20 percent
from four-year low hit last month.
Within the equity portfolio, fund managers increased Asian
shares to 12.5 percent, its highest in nine months, from 11.6
percent last month. But they were somewhat cautious on U.S.
shares, cutting their allocation to 31.6 percent from 33.2
percent.
"I'm a bit worried that the (Citigroup) U.S. economic
surprise index has been falling since the turn of year. I
suspect that's due to a fall in capital spending amid worries
over the fiscal cliff and production adjustments of i-Phones but
if these factors drag on, the market's worries over the U.S.
economy may grow," said Kenichi Kubo, senior fund manager at
Tokio Marine Asset Management.
The survey also showed Japanese fund managers were not
overly impressed by Prime Minister Abe's drive to revitalise the
Japanese economy through aggressive monetary easing.
They raised Japanese shares only slightly to 33.4 percent
from 32.9 percent last month and the month before, expecting
limited upside after their sharp gains in the past two months.
The Nikkei share average .N225 has risen 25 percent since
mid-November, on expectations Japan's new Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe will force the Bank of Japan to undertake aggressive easing.
"While expectations of further BOJ easing, recovery in
exports and hopes of economic recovery following a supplementary
budget are likely to lift Japanese share prices, their valuation
is no longer cheap, so further price gains will be small," said
Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life.
Within the bond portfolio, fund managers increased their
weighting of U.S. and Canada to 27.4 percent, the highest level
since December 2011, from 25.5 percent last month while cutting
their euro zone weighting to 18.5 percent from 20.8 percent.
Keywords: FUNDS POLL/JAPAN
