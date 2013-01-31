* Expectations of monetary stimulus seen supporting stocks and bonds

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese fund managers raised their asset allocations to both shares and bonds while cutting cash, expecting monetary easing in Japan and elsewhere to support global asset prices, a Reuters poll showed.

But a survey of 10 Japan-based fund managers, polled between Jan. 17 and 23, also showed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to kick-start the economy by aggressive money-printing have hardly sharpened their appetite for domestic stocks.

"In addition to monetary easing in the United States and Europe last year, the Japanese central bank has also recently taken aggressive easing steps. That should limit various market risks and excess liquidity will help push up share prices gradually," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm, who declined to be identified due to company policy.

Allocation to equities rose to 41.1 percent from 40.7 percent in December, while bond allocations also ticked up to 52.2 percent from 52.0 percent last month. Their cash allocation dropped to 4.0 percent from 4.6 percent.

Their equity allocation is a tad below the last year's average of 42.6 percent, however, as they expect global growth to be moderate.

"At the moment, only the U.S. and China are the driver of growth. China is recovering thanks to robust fixed-asset investment but there are inflation concerns, making it difficult to count on China to boost the whole global economy like after the Lehman crisis," said another fund manager at a Japanese asset management company.

"The U.S. economy will probably recover later in the year but we cannot ignore the impact of fiscal tightening on consumer sentiment," the fund manager added.

The world's share prices have rallied so far this month, with U.S. S&P 500 index .SPX hitting a five-year high. Shanghai shares .SSEC have also recovered about 20 percent from four-year low hit last month.

Within the equity portfolio, fund managers increased Asian shares to 12.5 percent, its highest in nine months, from 11.6 percent last month. But they were somewhat cautious on U.S. shares, cutting their allocation to 31.6 percent from 33.2 percent.

"I'm a bit worried that the (Citigroup) U.S. economic surprise index has been falling since the turn of year. I suspect that's due to a fall in capital spending amid worries over the fiscal cliff and production adjustments of i-Phones but if these factors drag on, the market's worries over the U.S. economy may grow," said Kenichi Kubo, senior fund manager at Tokio Marine Asset Management.

The survey also showed Japanese fund managers were not overly impressed by Prime Minister Abe's drive to revitalise the Japanese economy through aggressive monetary easing.

They raised Japanese shares only slightly to 33.4 percent from 32.9 percent last month and the month before, expecting limited upside after their sharp gains in the past two months.

The Nikkei share average .N225 has risen 25 percent since mid-November, on expectations Japan's new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will force the Bank of Japan to undertake aggressive easing.

"While expectations of further BOJ easing, recovery in exports and hopes of economic recovery following a supplementary budget are likely to lift Japanese share prices, their valuation is no longer cheap, so further price gains will be small," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life.

Within the bond portfolio, fund managers increased their weighting of U.S. and Canada to 27.4 percent, the highest level since December 2011, from 25.5 percent last month while cutting their euro zone weighting to 18.5 percent from 20.8 percent.

