* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.16 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.68 percent. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after solid U.S. data, but investors remained cautious ahead of more U.S. economic reports and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week that may offer clues to the Fed's stimulus plans. * Traders keenly eyeing the Reserve Bank of India's third-quarter review of the monetary policy for gauging the near-term direction of the stocks. * India's central bank is widely expected to make a modest cut in interest rates on Tuesday to support an economy set for its slowest growth in a decade, with a deeper cut unlikely due to worries over the fiscal and external deficits and inflation. * Earnings on Tuesday: Idea Cellular, Reliance Capital Ltd and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd