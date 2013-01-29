* USD/INR is seen edging marginally lower versus its previous close of 53.91/92, tracking losses in most other Asian pairs but month-end dollar demand from oil firms and caution ahead of the central bank policy is expected to limit the fall. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen opening around 53.85 levels and moving in a 53.55 to 53.95 range during the session. * The central bank's policy review, where it is widely expected to cut key lending rate by 25 basis points, will be key. The decision is due at 0530 GMT. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.1 percent. The domestic market moves will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)