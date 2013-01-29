BRIEF-JSW Steel seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2slKMZF) Further company coverage:
* USD/INR inches lower to 53.87/88 versus its Monday's close of 53.91/92, tracking some risk-taking seen in regional markets, but month-end dollar demand from oil firms limits the fall. * Asian shares rise as recent selling draws bargain hunters, but investors are cautious ahead of more U.S. economic reports and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week that may offer clues to the Fed's stimulus plans. * Traders are awaiting the central bank's monetary policy decision due at 0530 GMT for further direction. The market sentiment is cautious after the RBI said in its macro-report on Monday that a sustained commitment to contain the fiscal and current account deficits was needed to create room for monetary easing. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGALORE, June 02The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33900 ICS-104(24mm) 37800 ICS-202(26mm) 44200 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36200 ICS-105(27mm)