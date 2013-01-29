* USD/INR inches lower to 53.87/88 versus its Monday's close of 53.91/92, tracking some risk-taking seen in regional markets, but month-end dollar demand from oil firms limits the fall. * Asian shares rise as recent selling draws bargain hunters, but investors are cautious ahead of more U.S. economic reports and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week that may offer clues to the Fed's stimulus plans. * Traders are awaiting the central bank's monetary policy decision due at 0530 GMT for further direction. The market sentiment is cautious after the RBI said in its macro-report on Monday that a sustained commitment to contain the fiscal and current account deficits was needed to create room for monetary easing. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)