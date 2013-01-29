BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd gain 5.2 percent a day after the company says it will sell a majority stake in Australia's Abbot Point port to the Adani family. * Abbot Point reported a loss of 670 million rupees for the October-December quarter, Adani said on Monday. * Adani Port's stake sale in its Australian port would reduce the Indian company's consolidated debt by around 110 billion rupees ($2.04 billion), while the reinvestment of the cash flows for domestic growth opportunities would be a positive, brokerage Edelweiss says in an email to clients. ($1 = 53.9050 Indian rupees)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.