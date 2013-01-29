* Shares in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd gain 5.2 percent a day after the company says it will sell a majority stake in Australia's Abbot Point port to the Adani family. * Abbot Point reported a loss of 670 million rupees for the October-December quarter, Adani said on Monday. * Adani Port's stake sale in its Australian port would reduce the Indian company's consolidated debt by around 110 billion rupees ($2.04 billion), while the reinvestment of the cash flows for domestic growth opportunities would be a positive, brokerage Edelweiss says in an email to clients. ($1 = 53.9050 Indian rupees)