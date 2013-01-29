BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index is down 0.14 percent and the 50-share NSE index is down 0.07 percent. * Some doubts creeping in about whether the RBI will indeed cut the repo rate by 25 bps as widely expected after a central bank report on Tuesday noted sustained fiscal consolidation was needed to create room for monetary easing. * State Bank of India falls 0.2 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.9 percent. * Among other rate-sensitive stocks, Tata Motors Ltd falls 1.2 percent, while real estate developer DLF Ltd is down 1.1 percent. * However, Axis Bank Ltd gains 3.2 percent as dealers cite good demand for its share sale of up to $1 billion. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.