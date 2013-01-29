* The BSE index is down 0.14 percent and the 50-share NSE index is down 0.07 percent. * Some doubts creeping in about whether the RBI will indeed cut the repo rate by 25 bps as widely expected after a central bank report on Tuesday noted sustained fiscal consolidation was needed to create room for monetary easing. * State Bank of India falls 0.2 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.9 percent. * Among other rate-sensitive stocks, Tata Motors Ltd falls 1.2 percent, while real estate developer DLF Ltd is down 1.1 percent. * However, Axis Bank Ltd gains 3.2 percent as dealers cite good demand for its share sale of up to $1 billion. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)