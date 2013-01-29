* RBI says most of the recent foreign fund investment into debt has gone into treasury bills, providing little comfort towards a sustainable path in bridging the current account deficit, according to its macro-economic report on Monday. * India's ratio of short-term debt on a residual maturity basis to total debt rose to 43.7 percent as of the end of September 2012 versus 42.9 percent in the previous quarter, according to the report. * The comments are in line with the RBI's known discomfort about using debt inflows to plug the current account deficit, even as the government looks to boost more foreign investments. * India recently hiked the debt limit for foreigners in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each taking the total limit for domestic debt to $75 billion. * "While the increased limit may enhance debt inflows, they do not provide a solution to current account deficit financing on a sustainable basis," says RBI's macro report. * RBI has disallowed investment by foreigners in short-term papers like t-bills for upto $15 billion of the FII limit in government bonds, in a recent decision. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)