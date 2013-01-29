* Investors in Bharti Airtel Ltd are keenly waiting rival Idea Cellular Ltd's October-December earnings results due later in the day. * Idea is much smaller than Bharti in revenue terms, but both mobile carriers operate on GSM technology and have similar kinds of subscribers. * As well, both companies' mainstay is second-generation (2G) voice although there has been a greater push in recent months to increase revenue from mobile data. * That may help explain why Idea and Bharti shares have seen a correlation of 0.86 in the past three months. * "Idea's numbers would also answer whether the 2G industry is growing or not, which should have bearing on Bharti too," said an analyst tracking the sector. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)