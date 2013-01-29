* Indian government bond yields fall after initial tepid response to RBI repo, CRR cuts as dealers say detailed reading shows policy has reduced hawkish inflation talk; does not rule out further near-term rate cuts. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls as much as 5 bps on day, currently at 7.83 pct, down 3 bps. * "Apart from the OMO disappointment, there is not much negative as the chance of a repo cut in March remains open," says senior foreign bank dealer. * Dealers say yields may fall below 7.80 pct in run-up to Friday's auction. * "We expect 10-year bond yields to remain range-bound in February and move lower towards the March policy in expectation of a rate cut in the March quarterly review," said Arvind Chari, senior fund manager at Quantum Asset Management. * "We also expect inflation readings in February and March to be lower than current readings further supporting the rate cut in March/April," he said. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)