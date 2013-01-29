* Indian government bond yields fall after initial tepid
response to RBI repo, CRR cuts as dealers say detailed reading
shows policy has reduced hawkish inflation talk; does not rule
out further near-term rate cuts.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls as much
as 5 bps on day, currently at 7.83 pct, down 3 bps.
* "Apart from the OMO disappointment, there is not much negative
as the chance of a repo cut in March remains open," says senior
foreign bank dealer.
* Dealers say yields may fall below 7.80 pct in run-up to
Friday's auction.
* "We expect 10-year bond yields to remain range-bound in
February and move lower towards the March policy in expectation
of a rate cut in the March quarterly review," said Arvind Chari,
senior fund manager at Quantum Asset Management.
* "We also expect inflation readings in February and March to be
lower than current readings further supporting the rate cut in
March/April," he said.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)