* India's 1-year OIS swap rate falls 3 basis points (bps) to 7.53 percent after the Reserve Bank of India cuts the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 25 bps, which would inject 180 billion rupees into the banking system. * The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is unchanged at 7.14 percent. * Moses Harding, head of asset liability management at IndusInd Bank, says the tone will be likely neutral in the shorter-end with paying bias in the longer-end as pressure on bond yields to remain. * Bond yields are not expected to fall significantly in the medium/longer-end now that rate cut is out of the way and CRR cut is diluting OMO expectations, he adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)