* Shares in IVRCL Ltd slumped 8.9 percent on Tuesday, bringing its monthly fall so far to 28.5 percent, on continued speculations that the construction firm was facing funding challenges. * IVRCL shares fell even as a senior executive told a TV news channel the company was looking to raise 4 billion rupees ($74.20 million) by the end of March by selling assets. * "Funding shortage is there, but we have already initiated the sale of some assets," said R Balarami Reddy, chief financial officer of IVRCL, in an interview to news channel ET Now. * "Once it comes to the final stage we will announce."