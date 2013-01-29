BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in IVRCL Ltd slumped 8.9 percent on Tuesday, bringing its monthly fall so far to 28.5 percent, on continued speculations that the construction firm was facing funding challenges. * IVRCL shares fell even as a senior executive told a TV news channel the company was looking to raise 4 billion rupees ($74.20 million) by the end of March by selling assets. * "Funding shortage is there, but we have already initiated the sale of some assets," said R Balarami Reddy, chief financial officer of IVRCL, in an interview to news channel ET Now. * "Once it comes to the final stage we will announce." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; aditi.shah@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.