* Indian overnight cash rates inch lower to 7.95/8.00 percent from 8.00/8.10 percent as a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by the central bank along with a cut in the repo rate is likely to ease liquidity conditions in the coming days. * The RBI says the CRR cut which will be effective in the fortnight beginning Feb. 9, will infuse 180 billion rupees of cash into the banking system. * Traders say demand for funds slightly lower in the second half of the session, but weighted average rate in the call money market stays at 8.07 percent. Total call money volumes reported on the clearing platform stands at 131.23 billion rupees. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window also drops slightly to 913.10 billion rupees from 1.1 trillion rupees on Monday, suggesting some easing in liquidity conditions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)