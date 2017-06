* Standard Chartered Bank maintains its 'overweight' stance on government bond duration on the back of softening WPI inflation and easing policy rates. * Recommends investors buy 10-year bonds with target 7.50 pct and stop-loss of 7.95 pct. * Reduced likelihood of OMOs in near term on CRR cut may make demand/supply dynamics slightly unfavourable in the near term as 480 billion rupees of supply scheduled for February. * However, unfavourable demand/supply dynamics will be transient as no issuances scheduled in March and with further rate cuts expected, the note says. * Bank estimates that liquidity in the banking system will remain in deficit even after the government spends its entire cash surplus. * Standard Chartered expects 25 bps repo rate cut in March with the repo rate falling to 7 pct by end-2013. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)