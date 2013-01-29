BRIEF-Ipopema Securities plan total FY 2016 div. payment of 1.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date February 05, 2015
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Payment Date February 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB0SN6
Data supplied by International Insider.
