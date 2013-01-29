Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 05, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.539
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 57.3bp
over the OBL#165
Payment Date February 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN EU000A1G0A99
