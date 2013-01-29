Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RZD Capital Ltd
Guarantor Rossiyskie Zheleznye Dorogi - Russian Railways
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 525 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 26, 2018
Coupon 2.177 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0205819431
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 26, 2021
Coupon 2.730 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0205819441
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & VTB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
