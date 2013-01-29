BRIEF-Buwog says conversion price of convertible bond 2016-2021 adjusted
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Issuer RSHB Capital S.A
Borrower Russian Agricultural Bank
Issue Amount 10 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date February 7, 2018
Coupon 7.875 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & VTB Capital
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 5000-100
Governing Law English
