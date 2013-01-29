Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Issuer RSHB Capital S.A

Borrower Russian Agricultural Bank

Issue Amount 10 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date February 7, 2018

Coupon 7.875 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & VTB Capital

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 5000-100

Governing Law English

