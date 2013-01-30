* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.21 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.55 percent. * Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, cautiously awaiting local corporate earnings reports and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the session, while taking comfort from improving global economic prospects. * Foreign investors bought 8.99 billion rupees of stocks while domestic institutions sold 9.38 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.56 percent. * Reserve Bank of India will hold its post-policy tele-conference with economists and analysts after cutting its key repo rate, for the first time in 9 months, as well as the banks' cash reserve ratio. (0900 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)