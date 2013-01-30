India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.21 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.55 percent. * Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, cautiously awaiting local corporate earnings reports and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the session, while taking comfort from improving global economic prospects. * Foreign investors bought 8.99 billion rupees of stocks while domestic institutions sold 9.38 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.56 percent. * Reserve Bank of India will hold its post-policy tele-conference with economists and analysts after cutting its key repo rate, for the first time in 9 months, as well as the banks' cash reserve ratio. (0900 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.