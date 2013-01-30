* Indian government bond yields likely to trade in range with
slightly upward bias, says senior trader with primary
dealership, who tips 7.84-7.87 percent range for session for
benchmark paper versus 7.85 percent last close.
* Higher crude also likely to dent bonds as oil prices look
likely to see a fresh round of uptrend, which does not bode well
for inflation, current account deficit.
* U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, exceeding
gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market data
bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were
accelerating.
* RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps on Tuesday as widely expected,
and also lowered the cash reserve ratio by 25 bps which will
inject 180 billion rupees of liquidity.
*RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of government paper on Friday.
