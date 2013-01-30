* Indian government bond yields likely to trade in range with slightly upward bias, says senior trader with primary dealership, who tips 7.84-7.87 percent range for session for benchmark paper versus 7.85 percent last close. * Higher crude also likely to dent bonds as oil prices look likely to see a fresh round of uptrend, which does not bode well for inflation, current account deficit. * U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, exceeding gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were accelerating. * RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps on Tuesday as widely expected, and also lowered the cash reserve ratio by 25 bps which will inject 180 billion rupees of liquidity. *RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of government paper on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)