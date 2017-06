* USD/INR trades at 53.47/48 versus its previous close of 53.76/77 on the back of gains in the euro and other Asian sharemarkets. * The pair is seen moving in a 53.40 to 53.90 range during the session, say traders. * The euro holding steady near a 14-month high versus the dollar with market players focusing on whether it can breach resistance at $1.3500 and set itself up for further gains. * Dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end import commitments is likely to limit the downside for the pair and will be watched later in the session. * The domestic shares will also be closely monitored for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty trading up 0.25 percent in pre-open session. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)